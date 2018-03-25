Dozens of paintings depicting Queen Victoria's historic State visit to Paris in 1855 have gone on show at a County Durham museum.
The 51 watercolours, which document the first visit by a British monarch to the French capital in more than 400 years, are on display at the Bowes Museum.
The artworks show the royal yacht, grand parades and palace life.
Her trip marked a thawing of Anglo-French relations, which were strained following the 1815 Battle of Waterloo.
Belonging to the Royal Collection Trust, the museum is the final one of four across the UK to host the collection since October 2016.
The Queen Victoria In Paris collection is at Bowes Museum until 24 June 2018.