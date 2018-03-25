Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption Queen Victoria's colourful entry into Paris on 18 August 1855 was celebrated by Eugène-Charles-François Guérard

Dozens of paintings depicting Queen Victoria's historic State visit to Paris in 1855 have gone on show at a County Durham museum.

The 51 watercolours, which document the first visit by a British monarch to the French capital in more than 400 years, are on display at the Bowes Museum.

The artworks show the royal yacht, grand parades and palace life.

Her trip marked a thawing of Anglo-French relations, which were strained following the 1815 Battle of Waterloo.

Belonging to the Royal Collection Trust, the museum is the final one of four across the UK to host the collection since October 2016.

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption Adrien Dauzats and Adolphe-Jean-Baptiste Bayot also reproduced the grand scene

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption Thousands gathered to watch the Royal Yacht entering the harbour at Boulogne, as shown by Charles-Louis Mozin's painting

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption This watercolour of Queen Victoria's dressing room at the chateau of Saint-Cloud is by Jean-Baptiste-Fortuné de Fournier

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption The Orangerie and Piece d'Eau des Suisses at Versailles are depicted here by Pierre-Justin Ouvrié

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption Jean-Baptiste van Moer recreated the queen's bedroom at Saint-Cloud

The Queen Victoria In Paris collection is at Bowes Museum until 24 June 2018.