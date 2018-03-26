Image copyright Durham Constabulary Image caption Diane Brown said the incident had left her 'in a lot of pain'.

A grandmother was left unconscious with broken teeth after an unprovoked attack.

Diane Brown, 53, was walking with a friend in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham at 22.50 GMT on Friday when a man passed them and said "hello".

"The next thing I know, I was on the deck with my teeth in my hand," Ms Brown said.

Her friend Debbie Scanlon, 53, also suffered facial injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Ms Brown said: "It has left me gobsmacked, hurt and in a lot of pain.

"My husband died last year so I have been coping with that and now this."

'Nasty injuries'

Image copyright Durham Constabulary Image caption Debbie Scanlon also suffered facial injuries.

PC Andy Denham of Durham Constabulary said the suspect was walking from the direction of Williamfield Way when he passed the two women on Silverdale Place.

He said the attack has had a "profound effect" on the women who are "upset and shaken from their ordeal" and have been left with "nasty injuries".

The man left in the direction of the subway towards Horndale.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on the night of the incident but has since been released with no further action.