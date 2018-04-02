Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption It is thought Keiran Edgar lost control of his moped

Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of a moped being ridden prior to a fatal crash to come forward.

Keiran Edgar suffered fatal injuries on High Grange Avenue at the Junction of Casson Way in Billingham at about 05:30 BST on Easter Sunday.

It is thought the 18-year-old lost control of his moped which then left the road.

His family has said they are "completely devastated" by his death.