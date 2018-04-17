Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of another man in Middlesbrough.

Police have not revealed how the 27-year-old died but said they were called to an incident in Meadowcroft Road at about 22:30 BST on Monday.

A force spokeswoman said the three men, aged 20, 22 and 31, remained in custody for questioning.

She added: "Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward."