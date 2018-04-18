Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Steven Willis was the victim of a "targeted attack", according to police

A man found dead in Middlesbrough, triggering a murder investigation, has been named by police.

Five men have so far been arrested in connection with the death of Steven Willis, 27, who police say was the victim of a "targeted attack".

Officers were called to Meadowcroft Road in the Normanby area of the town at about 22:30 BST on Monday.

The five arrested men, aged between 20 and 31, continue to be questioned and remain in police custody.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but police have not yet revealed how Mr Willis died.