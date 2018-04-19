Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Steven Willis was found dead in Normanby

Five men have been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in Middlesbrough.

Steve Willis, 27, was discovered after police were called to Meadowcroft Road in Normanby at about 22:30 BST on Monday.

The men, two aged 21 and the others aged 20, 22 and 31, have been charged with murder and two counts of wounding with intent.

They will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.