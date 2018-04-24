Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Steven Willis was found dead in the Normanby area of Middlesbrough on 16 April

The victim of an alleged Teesside murder has been described as a "loving young man with a huge heart".

The body of Steven Willis, 27, was discovered at Meadowcroft Road in Middlesbrough at 22:30 BST on 16 April.

Five people have appeared in court charged with murder and a further two were arrested and later released on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a statement, the father-of-two's family said their futures "would never be the same again".

'Amazing person'

The statement, released by Cleveland Police, added: "Steven was always there for us and a huge part of the family. Words cannot say how devastated we are to have lost him.

"Steven was a loving young man with a huge heart. He would do anything to help anyone. He was an amazing person to be around.

"Steven always wanted to be a great father and he achieved that as he adored and doted on his two young children, he cherished every minute he could spend with them.

"He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his whole family."

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but no details of how Mr Willis died have yet been released.