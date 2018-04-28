Image copyright Google Image caption Young people have reportedly swim across the River Tees to reach the golf course

A Teesside golf course has been targeted by teenagers setting fire to benches and joyriding in buggies, a council meeting heard.

A Stockton Council meeting was told that young people regularly swim across the river from Preston Park to Ingleby Barwick Golf Academy.

Director Amy Morgan said teenagers aged 14 or 15 sometimes steal balls, shout abuse and upset the golfers.

On one occasion images of penises were hacked into the green, she said.

She added: "They swim across from the park. Some of them have taken their clothes off - it's not good for the ladies to see.

"On a more serious level, there is going to be a child that's going to drown sooner or later."

The council said it would implement measures such as extra CCTV coverage.

It was discussed during a crime and disorder select committee meeting dealing with anti-social behaviour in Preston Park.