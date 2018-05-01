Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family of Steven Willis described him as a "loving young man with a huge heart"

An eighth person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged murder of a Teesside man.

The body Steven Willis, 27, was discovered at Meadowcroft Road in Normanby at 22:30 BST on 16 April.

Cleveland Police said a 20-year-old woman is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

Five Middlesbrough men were charged with murder and two counts of wounding with intent last month:

Dominic Pickering, 22, of Grinkle Avenue

Mark Pickering, 32, of Greenham Close

Jack Cross, 21, of Olney Walk

Jahmal Weaver, 21, of Rounton Green

Kieran Ibitson, 20, of Beresford Crescent

They were remanded in custody after appearing at Teesside Crown Court, they are expected to go on trial later this year.

A further two men, aged 32 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but no details of how the father-of-two died have yet been released.

His family said their futures "would never be the same again".