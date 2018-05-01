Eighth arrest in Steven Willis murder investigation
An eighth person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged murder of a Teesside man.
The body Steven Willis, 27, was discovered at Meadowcroft Road in Normanby at 22:30 BST on 16 April.
Cleveland Police said a 20-year-old woman is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.
Five Middlesbrough men were charged with murder and two counts of wounding with intent last month:
- Dominic Pickering, 22, of Grinkle Avenue
- Mark Pickering, 32, of Greenham Close
- Jack Cross, 21, of Olney Walk
- Jahmal Weaver, 21, of Rounton Green
- Kieran Ibitson, 20, of Beresford Crescent
They were remanded in custody after appearing at Teesside Crown Court, they are expected to go on trial later this year.
A further two men, aged 32 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They have been released under investigation.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but no details of how the father-of-two died have yet been released.
His family said their futures "would never be the same again".