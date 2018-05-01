Two men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman died having been taken ill at a Tesco store.

Detectives are investigating whether the 59-year-old's death on Monday is linked to an incident at the supermarket on Corporation Road, Middlesbrough, at about 19:00 BST.

The men, aged 33 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and attempted theft from a shop.

Police said the woman's death is being treated as unexplained.