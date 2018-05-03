Image copyright MOD Image caption Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday while out shopping with her mother

The father of a toddler who disappeared in Germany almost 37 years ago has arrived in the country to see a fresh search of near where she was last seen.

Two-year-old Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn, in 1981.

Richard Lee described his visit to an excavation site on the banks of the River Alme as "a return to his nightmare".

About 100 police and military personnel are involved in the search.

Mr Lee, from Hartlepool, and Katrice's mother Sharon Lee, from Gosport, Hampshire, have always claimed the youngster was abducted.

More details of the search are due to be revealed at a press conference later.

Heavy equipment arrived on Monday to begin the excavation of a 328ft (100m) stretch of the riverbank in Paderborn.

Image copyright FRIEDEMANN VOGEL Image caption Excavation work began at the search site on Monday

Image copyright FRIEDEMANN VOGEL Image caption About 100 police and military personnel are involved in the search

Image copyright FRIEDEMANN VOGEL Image caption RMP officials say the search will last about five weeks

Mr Lee travelled from Hartlepool with the town's MP Mike Hill, who lobbied the Ministry of Defence to sanction the fresh search.

Mr Lee said: "We've just got to do this. I don't want them to find anything, but honestly, I am struggling.

"It's a killer, absolutely a killer. It's a return to my nightmare."

Image caption Katrice's father Richard Lee believes the youngster was abducted

Mr Lee, a former sergeant major who was stationed at the German base, has welcomed the search, but said it should have been undertaken years ago.

Katrice went missing on 28 November - her second birthday - while out shopping with her mother.

In 2012, Royal Military Police chiefs admitted mistakes were made during the initial investigation.

Border guards were not informed when Katrice disappeared, statements from shop workers were not taken until six weeks later and information about an eye condition Katrice had was not made known.

Image copyright Royal Military Police Image caption Police said this man was seen putting a child in a green saloon car near where Katrice Lee disappeared

The River Alme site was identified after the release of an age-progressed photo-fit of a man seen near the Naafi shop holding a child similar to Katrice.

He was seen parked in a green car on a bridge over the river the day after she went missing.