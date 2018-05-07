Tees

Lorry transporting 200 pigs overturns near West Auckland

  • 7 May 2018
Several pigs being taken out of the overturned lorry Image copyright Fire Service
Image caption Emergency services have been removing the animals from the trailer

A lorry transporting 200 pigs has overturned, prompting a large rescue operation.

The crash happened at Swan House roundabout on the A68 West Auckland road, at Heighington, County Durham.

The driver has been rescued, Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said, and the animals are being moved into other vehicles.

The road was closed and police have advised motorists to take alternative routes as delays are likely.

Image copyright Fire Service
Image caption Fire crews rescued the driver from the stricken cab

