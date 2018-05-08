Tees

Three men charged over Middlesbrough bar attack

  • 8 May 2018

Three men have been charged following an assault outside a bar that left a teenager in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old male suffered serious head injuries in the attack outside Soho bar on Middlesbrough's Albert Road in the early hours of Monday.

Two 21-year-olds have been charged with affray and section 18 assault and another 21-year-old has been charged with affray.

All three accused are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.

A fourth man, aged 22, has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The victim is being treated at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital.

