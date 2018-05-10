Shantelle Kirkup named as Darlington pedestrian crossing crash victim
A woman who died after being struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing has been identified.
Shantelle Kirkup was hit on St Cuthbert's Way, Darlington, on Sunday at about 15:40 BST.
The 29-year-old, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was with her five-year-old son who was also injured.
A 36-year-old man driving a Ford Focus was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He has been released under investigation.
Mrs Kirkup, a mother-of-two, was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance but died from her injuries.
Police described it as a "distressing incident for all involved".