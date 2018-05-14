Image caption Leggatt-Chidgey was warned to expect a prison term

The former boss of a Teesside hospice has been warned he faces jail after pleading guilty to fraud.

Graham Leggatt-Chidgey had denied defrauding tens of thousands of pounds from the Butterwick Hospice in Stockton between 2009 and 2017.

He was due to stand trial at Teesside Crown Court, but the 62-year-old, of Rokeby, Barnard Castle, changed his plea. He will be sentenced on 11 June.

Mr Leggatt-Chidgey had worked at the charity for 21 years.

The hospice was founded in 1984.

It was set up by Mary Butterwick OBE on sites in Stockton and Bishop Auckland, and provides care and support for people living with progressive life-limiting illnesses.