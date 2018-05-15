Tees

Middlesbrough murder: Body of Jessica Patel found in house

  • 15 May 2018

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a house in Middlesbrough.

Jessica Patel, 34, from the Leeds area, was discovered at an address in The Avenue at 20:20 BST on Monday.

Cleveland Police said a post-mortem examination showed she had suffered "serious injuries" prior to death.

A spokesman said no arrests had been made and added: "A team of dedicated officers and specialist staff are now working to get to the facts."

