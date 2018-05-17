Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jessica Patel was found dead at her home on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a pharmacist found at her house in Middlesbrough.

Jessica Patel, 34, from the Leeds area, was discovered at an address in The Avenue at 20:20 BST on Monday.

Cleveland Police said a post-mortem examination showed she had suffered "serious injuries" prior to death.

A force spokeswoman said officers arrested a 37-year-old man in the West Yorkshire Police area and he remains in custody.

Mrs Patel worked with her husband at the town's Roman Road Pharmacy.

Forensic examinations of the home and workplace have been taking place.

Detectives have spoken to neighbours and local businesses, and officers are examining CCTV footage to try to track her movements on Monday.

Det Sup Tariq Ali said: "Officers are continuing to trawl through hours of CCTV footage as they build a picture of Jessica's movements prior to her death on Monday evening.

"We know that Jessica was a well-liked and well-respected member of the local community, and that a lot of people knew her from working at the pharmacy."