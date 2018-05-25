Tees

Bishop Auckland shooting: Man wounded by armed police

  • 25 May 2018

A man has been shot and wounded by armed police in County Durham.

A Durham Police spokesman said officers were responding to reports of a man who had been seen carrying a handgun in the James Street area of Bishop Auckland at 10:46 BST.

During the operation a man was shot and taken to hospital, police said..

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had been informed and the force said it would co-operate with any investigation.

An area around James Street remains cordoned off.

Further details are due to be released later.

