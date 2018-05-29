Image caption Tina Notman was an inspector with the force at the time of the offence

A Cleveland Police officer has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Tina Notman, who was an inspector at the time but is now retired, was over the drink-drive limit when she was caught behind the wheel of a Mercedes sports car in Thornaby on 15 February.

Magistrates in Gateshead banned the 49-year-old from driving for 17 months, and fined her £450, with £300 costs.

Following sentencing, Cleveland Police said misconduct matters would "be considered in due course".

The force's assistant chief constable, Jason Harwin, said: "Cleveland Police expects the highest standards of behaviour from all officers and staff.

"A court has concluded that former officer, Tina Notman, is guilty of driving whilst over the prescribed limit and she has been sentenced appropriately as any other member of the public would be."