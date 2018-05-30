Image caption Police cordoned off the area around the taxi while they investigated the scene

A man who was shot through a taxi window by police has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, was shot on Friday in Bishop Auckland and taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries before later being arrested.

Durham Police said it was called to reports of a man carrying a handgun in the James Street area of the town at about 10:45 BST.

The man will appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed of the incident and have begun an investigation.