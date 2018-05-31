Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Cyle and Fiona Gosling are involved with the Dying to be Cool campaign

The younger brother of a County Durham teenager who drowned in the River Wear has returned to the site of the tragedy to launch a water safety campaign.

Cameron Gosling, 14 and from Crook, suffered cold water shock when he jumped into the river near Bishop Auckland on a hot day in July 2015.

His family has worked with Safe Durham Partnership to highlight the danger.

Cyle Gosling, 12, returned to the stretch of river for the start of this year's Dying to be Cool campaign.

The campaign targets 10 to 16-year-olds, and goes into schools to spread awareness of cold water shock, which can happen when plunging into cold water without getting the body acclimatised.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Cameron Gosling's body was found in the River Wear hours after he disappeared

Cyle Gosling said: "People my age don't really think what they're doing, they just do it. If they were to listen and they knew the danger they wouldn't."

His mother, Fiona Gosling, said: "Cold water shock can take over your body within minutes, or like Cameron, take you straight away.

"But it's not out there enough, I knew nothing about it, and I'm still learning now - the education of it needs to be out there a lot more."