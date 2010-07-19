Twenty pupils have been taken to hospital after becoming ill during a science lesson on Tyneside.

The emergency services were called to Valley Gardens Middle School, in North Tyneside, amid fears there had been a gas leak on Monday.

Tests proved negative but the school's science lab has been sealed off and an investigation has started.

The children, who complained of dizziness and nausea, are being kept in North Tyneside Hospital.

They are said to be "fine and improving," a statement from the school said.

North Tyneside Council, the Health Protection Agency, North Tyneside PCT and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have launched a joint investigation.

Open as usual

A statement from the agencies said: "The pupils were showing a range of symptoms including dizziness and nausea.

"None of their symptoms were serious, but all were kept at the hospital for a period of observation, as a precaution.

"Emergency services attended the school, and the science lab has been isolated as a precaution. The remainder of the school is open."

It is expected the school will be open as usual on Tuesday.

A statement on the school's website said: "Several of our children became ill in school today.

"Symptoms were headaches, dizziness, abdominal pain and raised temperatures.

"A number of youngsters displaying these symptoms were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Following advice from the emergency services the school was evacuated while a number of tests were carried out by the fire brigade.

"These presented as clear and we were allowed to return to the building."