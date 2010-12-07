Tyne & Wear

Five arrests in Ashington drugs raids

  • 7 December 2010

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after two raids on properties in Ashington.

A 36-year-old man, a 17-year-old youth and a woman, aged 37, were arrested after a warrant was issued at an address in Garden City Villas.

A 54-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were later arrested at an address in Woodhorn Road after drugs were seized on Monday.

All five people have been bailed pending further inquiries.

