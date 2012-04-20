Millionaire leaves his company to benefit the community

Image copyright Other Image caption Ebac was founded by John Elliott in 1972

The multi-millionaire owner of a County Durham company has announced he is to leave the company to benefit the community rather than his family.

Ebac owner John Elliott says a new foundation will oversee the company and boost jobs.

He says the objective is to create a new factory that will double Ebac's 200-strong workforce.

Daughter Pamela Petty will continue to run the business as managing director and says it is "more of a relief".

Ebac Limited, which was founded by Mr Elliott in 1972, is a manufacturer of water coolers and dehumidifiers.

Mr Elliot was awarded an MBE for Services to Small Business in 1986 and appeared on Channel 4's Secret Millionaire programme in December 2006.

He explained: "Instead of passing the business on to the family, I have decided to create a structure that will ensure profits are used for long-term manufacturing investment.

"[It will] deliver substantial recurring sums for community initiatives and enshrine the business' community ethos for the benefit of all.

"My two daughters run the business and they run it better than I did. The company has a culture which is more than me, it has an ethos and a belief."

Mrs Petty said: "I never saw the business as being mine, or a pot of gold, we've always just run it well to make sure that the business does well.

"I think this crystallises and puts down in writing what we would have done anyway, so why would I object to that?"

'Sustainable employment'

The new foundation will have three trustees, John Elliott, Cliff Laverick and Paul Elliott (no relation) who will oversee the business at a strategic level.

Image copyright Other Image caption Pamela Petty, Mr Elliott's daughter and managing director of Ebac Limited

They will be joined by a community based trustee on a rolling three-year basis.

The trustees are charged with using the profits to make the business stronger and to use any surplus profit to support local causes.

Mr Elliott said the structure will ensure that the business will not be sold for personal profit.

He said: "The instructions are fairly loose. The trustees have to follow the spirit of it, rather than the letter of it, but the aim is to keep the business in the North East of England because I think that's good for the UK economy and the North East of England."

The charter for the new foundation will be signed by John Elliott at a ceremony at Ebac's factory in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham later.