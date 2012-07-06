Image caption Motorists are being warned to take care

People in the north east of England are being warned to be vigilant with heavy rain forecast.

The Environment Agency said heavy rain was due to move across Tyne and Wear and particularly Northumberland later and early on Saturday.

Northumbria police warned motorists about potentially adverse conditions.

But they said the weather was not expected to be as severe as 28 June when torrential rain caused flash flooding.

Richard Robinson, from the Environment Agency, said: "We expect a band of rain to move up from North Yorkshire through the whole of Northumberland and possibly park over Northumberland for the latter part of today and the early hours of tomorrow morning."

He advised people to check its website and listen to forecasts.

Acting Supt Bruce Storey, of Northumbria Police, said: "The message to motorists would be to be extremely aware of the roads in which they are driving."

Among his advice was for motorists to slow down and allow for extra braking distances.