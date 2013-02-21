Armed raid outside Newcastle's Grosvenor Casino

Image caption No-one was reported as seriously hurt

Armed raiders have escaped with what police described as a "large amount of cash" after a security van was attacked outside a Newcastle casino.

Police were called to reports that two men, armed with a shotgun, threatened guards leaving the Grosvenor Casino in the city's St James' Boulevard.

A white 4x4 was seen fleeing the scene and later found on fire in Gateshead. No-one was reported as seriously hurt.

Rank Group, which owns the site, would not confirm how much cash was taken.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "We can confirm that there was an incident outside the Grosvenor Casino Newcastle.

"This is being investigated by the police, so we are unable to comment any further.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers and we can confirm that no-one was injured in this incident."