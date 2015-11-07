Masked robbers target mother and children in Jarrow raid

Two masked robbers forced their way into a house and threatened a woman in front of her two young children, police said.

The men, wearing balaclavas, knocked on the victim's door in Stanhope Road in Jarrow at 18:30 GMT on Friday claiming to be police officers.

They pushed their way in then threatened her before stealing cash and jewellery.

The woman was shaken but not hurt, Northumbria Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "One of the men took hold of her, threatened her and demanded cash.

"This was a frightening experience for this woman and children and we're appealing for help from the community to find those responsible."