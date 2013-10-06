Woman found in Heaton unconscious with serious injuries

A woman is being treated in hospital after she was found unconscious with serious head injuries in a Newcastle street.

The 39-year-old was found in the back lane of Spencer Street, Heaton at 05:00 BST, Northumbria Police said.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where she is still being treated.

Police appealed for witnesses and said extra officers were patrolling the area "to reassure the community".