Two arrested after woman seriously injured in Heaton

Two people have been arrested after a woman was found unconscious in a Newcastle street.

The 39-year-old was discovered with serious head injuries in the back lane of Spencer Street, Heaton, early on Sunday.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where she is still being treated.

A 19-year-old woman and a man, 20, are being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said extra patrols were being carried out "to gather information and reassure local residents".