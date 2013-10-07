County Durham motorcyclist dies in Easington crash
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in County Durham.
The crash, involving a Suzuki motorbike and a Nissan Micra, happened at 19:45 BST on Sunday on the B1283 at the junction with Thorpe Road in Easington.
Ronald Johnson, 41, of Holmhill Gardens, Easington Colliery, died in the collision.
The driver of the car, an 84-year-old woman from Peterlee, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.