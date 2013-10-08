Rising Sun country park memorabilia appeal
An appeal is set up asking for memorabilia to mark Rising Sun county park's history as a pit and hospital.
-
Rising Sun country park in North Tyneside has set up a "Then and Now" project asking for memorabilia and photographs from when its site used to be an isolation hospital and pit.
-
The pit opened in 1908 and shut in 1969. The Fatkin mole carving was made to commemorate it shutting and the last miner clocking off.
-
Scaffold Hill Isolation Hospital, which used to be on the park site, opened in 1914 and was built for tuberculosis, scarlet fever and measles sufferers.
-
The hospital became defunct and shut in 1986 after immunisation programmes were introduced for scarlet fever and measles. It is not known when this snap of nurses was taken or who they are.
-
The Rising Sun Colliery first produced coal in 1908. After it closed, it was landscaped into Rising Sun Hill and eventually into woodland, grassland, wetlands and a pond.
-
The site of the park and visitors' centre, which was landscaped in 1969, is now unrecognisable from its previous use.
-
The former pit and hospital site has been turned into a 400-acre nature haven in Benton, North Tyneside, for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.
-
Visitors will be welcomed to the park and visitor centre from 11:00 to 15:00 BST on 12 October to mark its 10th anniversary.