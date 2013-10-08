John Hall murder: Four arrests in connection with death

From the section

Image caption A post-mortem examination found John Hall died from multiple injuries

Police investigating the murder of a Sunderland grandfather have arrested four men.

John Hall was found dead in West Rainton, County Durham on 15 September. The 46-year-old, of Shiney Row, had suffered multiple injuries.

Four local men, two aged 22 and two aged 27, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three men have been charged with Mr Hall's murder, one was later found dead in his cell.

Paul Tate, 49, from Sunderland, died at Holme House prison in Stockton on 27 September.