Ronald Johnson: 'Smile' tribute to dead motorcyclist

Image caption Ronald Johnson, known as Ronnie, "always had a smile on his face"

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car in County Durham have said they hope people remember him "with a smile".

Ronald Johnson died on the B1283 in Easington on Sunday.

The 41-year-old, of Holmhill Gardens, Easington Colliery, had a son aged seven and was stepfather to an 11-year-old boy.

In a tribute, his family described Ronnie, as he was known, as having a "wicked sense of humour".

His loss, it said, would be "felt eternally".

The tribute added: "We hope people remember him with a smile.

"Everyone who knew him would state he was a hard-working guy who always had a smile on his face."