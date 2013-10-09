Ronald Johnson: 'Smile' tribute to dead motorcyclist
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car in County Durham have said they hope people remember him "with a smile".
Ronald Johnson died on the B1283 in Easington on Sunday.
The 41-year-old, of Holmhill Gardens, Easington Colliery, had a son aged seven and was stepfather to an 11-year-old boy.
In a tribute, his family described Ronnie, as he was known, as having a "wicked sense of humour".
His loss, it said, would be "felt eternally".
The tribute added: "We hope people remember him with a smile.
"Everyone who knew him would state he was a hard-working guy who always had a smile on his face."