In pictures: Sunderland's Roker Park Lights

Sunderland's Roker Park Lights return after being resurrected in 2012.

  • Illuminated pond

    Sunderland's Roker Park Lights returns on Saturday . The illuminations date back to the early 1900s and were a popular annual fixture on Wearside until the 1990s when they were cancelled due to the cost.

  • Roker Park Lights in 2012

    They were resurrected last year, however, and thousands attended the six-week free display. This year's theme includes illuminated pieces inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.

  • Workers setting up artwork

    Here are workers setting up the displays in the 1930s - these figures were part of a tableau illuminated in Roker Park.

  • Illuminations from the 1950s

    This picture shows the illuminations in 1952, the event was thought to have "brightened up the austerity of a post-war Wearside".

  • Roker Park

    The park will be open until 21:00 each evening. Jessica Regnart, from Sunderland Live, said: "People will see the park in a completely different light and there's plenty for families to do over the weekends too."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites