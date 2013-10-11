In pictures: Sunderland's Roker Park Lights
Sunderland's Roker Park Lights return after being resurrected in 2012.
-
Sunderland's Roker Park Lights returns on Saturday . The illuminations date back to the early 1900s and were a popular annual fixture on Wearside until the 1990s when they were cancelled due to the cost.
-
They were resurrected last year, however, and thousands attended the six-week free display. This year's theme includes illuminated pieces inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.
-
Here are workers setting up the displays in the 1930s - these figures were part of a tableau illuminated in Roker Park.
-
This picture shows the illuminations in 1952, the event was thought to have "brightened up the austerity of a post-war Wearside".
-
The park will be open until 21:00 each evening. Jessica Regnart, from Sunderland Live, said: "People will see the park in a completely different light and there's plenty for families to do over the weekends too."