Gateshead Council to cut 400 jobs to meet savings target

Almost 400 jobs could be lost at Gateshead Council as it attempts to save £45m over the next two years.

Council leader Mick Henry said the authority faced "some of the toughest financial challenges" in its history.

A report to the council's cabinet says it is "highly likely" there will be a "significant number" of compulsory redundancies.

The council has lost 1,275 staff and cut £75m of spending since 2010, Mr Henry said.

The Labour-run authority will open a consultation on its budget plans for 2014-16 after its cabinet meets on Tuesday.

Mr Henry said: "We need to know which services Gateshead residents value the most, and sadly, where they may be prepared to see reductions or changes in delivery, in order to protect services for those who need them most."