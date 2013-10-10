Darlington murder: Body found in Branksome woodland

Image caption Alan Youngson has been missing since August, Durham Police said

Detectives have opened a murder investigation after a body was discovered buried in woodland close to the A1 motorway in Darlington.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was found in the Branksome area of the town, Durham Police said.

Officers had been carrying out searches for missing person Alan Youngson, 25, from Darlington.

Det Supt Kevin Weir said the area behind Jedburgh Drive remained cordoned off to allow for forensic examinations.

Mr Youngson was reported missing on 15 August. Mr Weir said his family were being kept informed of developments.