Dunston Rocket site new homes plan given green light

Image caption Demolition of the "Rocket" began in January 2012

Major development plans for the former site of a landmark block of flats have been given the green light.

The Dunston Rocket was a focal point of the Tyneside landscape for decades, before its demolition in 2012.

Gateshead Council has now approved plans for the area to get new homes, a supermarket, a medical centre and accommodation for older people.

Developer Keepmoat Homes said it hoped the first phase would be completed by March 2015.

Councillor Catherine Donovan, cabinet member for housing, said: "The Dunston Rocket was a visually very striking building, however it could not provide the kinds of homes that modern families wanted to live in.

"That's exactly what this development will do.

"So while it's great to see that the history of the site is being respected, it's even better to see that the creation of a new community is moving ever closer with this decision."