Gateshead meat cleaver assault: Three people arrested

Three people have been arrested after a 21-year-old man was struck with a meat cleaver in Gateshead.

At 16:30 BST on Saturday, police were called to the Bay Horse pub following reports several men had assaulted someone in the car park.

The victim had suffered a five-inch (13cm) cut to his leg and was taken to hospital.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of assault, Northumbria Police said.