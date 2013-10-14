Woman, 18, raped in Newcastle alleyway
- 14 October 2013
- From the section Tyne & Wear
An 18-year-old woman has been raped in an alleyway in Newcastle.
The attack happened in Wilson's Court which runs between the Groat Market and Pudding Chare, between 02:00 and 02:30 BST on Sunday.
Northumbria police said officers would be carrying out extra patrols in the area to "reassure" the community and trace the offender.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.