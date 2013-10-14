Air rifles stolen from Sunderland Scuba Centre

Eight air rifles have been stolen from a shop in Sunderland.

Thieves broke into the Sunderland Scuba Centre on Trimdon Street at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, after smashing the shutters and windows to gain entry.

Eight rifles and a BB gun were stolen from the shop, which stocks a number of air weapons and equipment.

Northumbria Police said there was "no suggestion" of any "danger" to the public and the force was doing everything to locate the firearms.