Tyne & Wear

Air rifles stolen from Sunderland Scuba Centre

Eight air rifles have been stolen from a shop in Sunderland.

Thieves broke into the Sunderland Scuba Centre on Trimdon Street at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, after smashing the shutters and windows to gain entry.

Eight rifles and a BB gun were stolen from the shop, which stocks a number of air weapons and equipment.

Northumbria Police said there was "no suggestion" of any "danger" to the public and the force was doing everything to locate the firearms.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites