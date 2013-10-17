Sunderland's League Cup match with Southampton moved over safety concerns

Image caption Sunderland's match against Southampton will take place on 6 November

Sunderland's League Cup match against Southampton has been moved after police raised concerns about public safety.

The match at the Stadium of Light, which was due to take place on 30 October, has been moved to 6 November.

Northumbria Police raised concerns after Newcastle United were also drawn at home in the League Cup on the same evening.

Sunderland's commercial director, Gary Hutchinson, said the club "agreed to move the game with great reluctance".

"We know the impact this could have on supporters and appreciate and thank them for their understanding in this matter," he said.

Greg Vant, Northumbria Police's Assistant Chief Constable, said: "The situation had potential implications for public safety, potential disorder and places unnecessary pressure on the transport network and emergency services.

"We were always of the view that holding both matches on the same evening was an avoidable risk and want to thank the Football League for their intervention in relation to this."

Andy Williamson, from the Football League, added that "it is in the wider public interest to re-arrange this match".

Tickets that have been purchased will remain valid for the new date.