More fans charged after Tyne-Wear derby violence

Police investigating disorder after Newcastle United's 3-0 home defeat to Sunderland in April have charged a further 40 people.

Almost 90 Newcastle fans have now been charged, Northumbria Police said.

The males, aged between 15 and 46, will appear before magistrates from Monday, charged with violent disorder, affray or public order offences.

Ch Supt Gary Calvert said a number of fans had already been jailed after the violence.

Police made more than 100 arrests following the game.

The clubs meet at the Stadium of Light on 27 October for the first time since the trouble.