Toure chanting and dancing stops Newcastle traffic

Image caption The song, originally chanted by Manchester City fans, celebrates Yaya Toure and his brother Kolo

Drunk students who brought Newcastle city centre to a standstill while singing and dancing along to a cult football chant have been criticised by Northumbria Police.

Footage of dozens of people joining in a song praising brothers Yaya and Kolo Toure was posted online.

Collingwood Street was blocked for several minutes at 03:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.

The chant uses the tune of 2 Unlimited's 1993 single, No Limit.

'Not tolerated'

It originated from the time both players were at Manchester City. Kolo now plays for Liverpool.

It is thought the chanting was started by a Chelsea-supporting friend of a Manchester City fan.

The outbreak of dancing came to the attention of Yaya who tweeted his thanks to those who joined in.

Police said the "rowdy" behaviour could have resulted in injuries.

Central neighbourhood inspector Caroline Ord said: "This type of drunken and disorderly behaviour will not be tolerated by police in Newcastle city centre.

"We want young people to come into the city centre and have a good time but they must behave responsibly."