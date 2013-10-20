Man dies in A1M collision in County Durham

A man has died after the car he was driving was in collision with a lorry on the A1M in County Durham.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between Bowburn and Bradbury at about 01:15 BST on Sunday.

David Patrick Leonard, 45, from Hylton Road, Sunderland, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries, Durham Police said.

The lorry driver, a 58-year-old man from Chester-le-Street, was uninjured. Police are appealing for witnesses.