Whitworth Hall 'to honour two weeks' of weddings after going bust

Image caption Weddings booked over the next two weekends will be honoured, administrators said

A wedding venue in County Durham that has gone bust will honour weddings booked over the next two weekends, administrators said.

Whitworth Hall Hotel, near Spennymoor, ran into difficulties after its managing director Alan Law died, administrator Begbies Traynor said.

Now a buyer is being sought for the 29-bedroom venue, which employs 40 staff and has its own deer park.

Joint Administrator Andrew Haslam said he was confident of finding a buyer.

"Following the sudden passing of the managing director a few months ago, the remaining directors have continued to operate the business to the best of their ability, however due to the general economic climate, they have been unable to turn the business around", Mr Haslam said.

"We are continuing to trade the business and the hotel is running as normal while it is marketed. We are confident of finding a buyer quickly.

"In the meantime, we look forward to welcoming the wedding parties for the celebrations booked over the next two weekends and would like to reassure them and other customers that it is very much business as usual."