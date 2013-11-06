Image caption The body of 22-year-old Mantas Leonavicius was found in a flat

A man has been found guilty of killing his uncle at a flat in North Tyneside.

Lithuanian Mantas Leonavicius, 22, was found with a fork sticking out of his neck in Stanley Street, North Shields, in May.

His nephew Eligijus Zemaitis, 18, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court earlier.

Zemaitis, of Barmouth Way, North Shields, had denied murder. Mr Leonavicius died of head and neck injuries.

Zemaitis had argued with his uncle for not attending his mother's funeral, the court heard.

Det Ch Insp Christina Barrett of Northumbria Police said it had been a difficult time for the victim's family.