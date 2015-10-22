Abul Kahar sought to spread 'extreme' views of Islamic State, court told

Image caption Newcastle Crown Court was shown two Islamic State videos Mr Kahar had posted on Facebook

A takeaway chef and father-of-six sought to spread the "extreme and intolerant" views of the so-called Islamic State, while also planning to join the group, a court has heard.

Abul Kahar, of Sunderland, faces 11 charges, including five of disseminating terrorist publications.

The 37-year-old is also alleged to have attempted to fund IS and encouraged others to take up arms.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Mr Kahar denies all charges.

Anne Whyte QC told the court it was "a case of our time" and a "very modern sort of crime".

Child soldiers

Documents allegedly disseminated included The Book of Jihad.

She said the alleged offences had occurred between November 2013 and March 2015 and Mr Kahar set about "using the internet to spread extreme and intolerant views to invite support for Islamic State".

That included posting online and chatting with contacts as he tried to encourage them to join the group, the jury heard.

Describing him as "a prolific user of Facebook" with five different identities, Ms Whyte said Mr Kahar, who lived with his wife and children, had "set his profile photo as a fighter in black, kneeling before his sword".

The court was shown two Islamic State videos Mr Kahar had posted on Facebook, with one showing child soldiers being trained to fight with assault weapons.

"This video is clearly aimed at indirectly glorifying child soldiers who wish to become Mujahids and kill non-believers under the banner used by Islamic State," said Ms Whyte.

"The defendant also told his young nephew, 'to bring honour back to Islam you have to be a terrorist'."

The trial continues.