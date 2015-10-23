Sunderland housing group Gentoo to cut 330 jobs

Image copyright Google Image caption Gentoo employs about 2,000 people in Sunderland

Hundreds of jobs are to be axed at a Sunderland-based housing group.

Gentoo, which manages about 30,000 properties in the city, said it needed to "reduce its controllable costs" by £18.25m by 2018, due to government reforms of housing benefit.

To achieve this 330 jobs would be cut, about 18% of the workforce.

The company said there would be a trawl for voluntary redundancies and pledged there would be no compulsory losses before April 2016.

Gentoo was formed in 2001, when Sunderland City Council tenants voted to transfer 36,000 homes to the group.

Acting chief executive John Craggs said: "The unfortunate reality is that our sector is facing a huge period of change and a range of financial pressures, and we have to act now to ensure the group remains fit for the future.

"We have set up a dedicated internal team to support staff.

"Continuing to deliver a quality service for our customers remains our priority."

Peter De-Vere, assistant secretary of the Sunderland branch of Unsion, which represents the bulk of the workforce, said: "Because we're now in the private sector we have to take the highs with the lows.

"It just shows that budget cuts and austerity is affecting not just local government.

"It's unfortunate, because they're a progressive company trying to do the best for Sunderland."