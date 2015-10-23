UK phone signal scheme 'failing', say critics

Image caption The national scheme was intended to deliver mobile reception to 60,000 households and businesses

A £150m project to bring mobile phone reception to some of the most remote parts of the UK currently without a signal is failing, say critics.

Under the Mobile Infrastructure Project 600 sites where new masts could be built were identified.

But just nine have been constructed across the whole of the UK since the scheme began in 2013.

The Department for Culture Media and Sport says providing services for remote areas can be "complex".

With the project due to end in March, just over £7m of the total budget has been spent so far.

In Northumberland it was planned that 18 new masts would be put up, but just three have been granted planning permission so far with another two in the planning stage.

Independent Northumberland councillor Steven Bridgett said: "Central government has attempted to run this project from the centre. It's attempted to run it from London. It's failed miserably."

Image caption Northumberland councillor Steven Bridgett has criticised the government scheme

He wants local communities and councils to be allowed to bid for money and deliver masts themselves, in partnership with phone companies.

Katherine Singer and her husband Chris farm in the remote upper Coquet Valley, in Northumberland's Cheviot Hills, where there is no signal.

She said: "One of our friends had an accident where he was stuck under his quad [bike] for over five or six hours in wintry conditions. If he'd had a mobile phone signal they would have found him."

The project was meant to deliver mobile reception to 60,000 households and businesses within Northumberland, the Lake District National Park, the North York Moors National Park and across isolated areas of the whole UK.

A spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: "Providing services for remote areas can be extremely complex but as construction has begun on more and more sites the rollout will gather speed.

"As a result more homes will continue to benefit from improved coverage."