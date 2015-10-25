Bishop Auckland teen Zoe Waters wins in Newcastle

Image copyright Peter Reed Image caption Zoe Waters from Bishop Auckland has won Alternative Model of the Year

A philosophy student who wears vintage clothing has won a national contest for alternative models.

More than 300 people entered Alternative Model of the Year with the winner being decided by judges in Newcastle on Saturday.

Vintage-fan Zoe Waters, 19, from Bishop Auckland, is a student at Newcastle University.

Ms Waters said she was shocked to be declared the winner. "I've always dressed a bit crazy," she said.

Image copyright Peter Reed

Image copyright Kyle Lazenby

"I don't know why I wanted to be different, I guess I just always choose to wear what I like and look how I want to look rather than worrying about what's in fashion."

Image copyright Kyle Lazenby

She said she now plans to pursue a career in modelling.

Image copyright Kyle Lazenby

"I'm only 5ft 3in tall and I never wanted to look normal so I never thought I could actually be a model, I hadn't realised how big the alternative modelling world is."

Image copyright Kyle Lazenby

Organiser Kieran Martin said: "There is a lot of prejudice and hatred for people from sub-cultures so we wanted to create something that would celebrate the different lives we have, we are proud of what we are achieving."

Image copyright Kyle Lazenby

The final was held at Northumbria University in Newcastle.

Image copyright Kyle Lazenby